Applebee's serving $1 Long Island iced teas in December

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is at it again. The eatery, which recently offered $1 margaritas, has a new $1 deal for December.The restaurant is offering Long Island iced teas for $1 all December long."The Dollar drink is back at Applebee's just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season."The Dollar L.I.T. is made with a delicious new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola, the restaurant said.The Glendale-based chain has struggled to attract a younger demographic of patrons, leading it to shutter 135 restaurants across the country.