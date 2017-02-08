  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Author Gary Taubes discusses "The Case Against Sugar"

Author Gary Taubes wrote about sugar in his book "The Case Against Sugar." (WLS)

Is sugar the new tobacco? Best-selling author Gary Taubes asked that question in his latest book "The Case Against Sugar."

He believes that the evidence shows that the answer is an overwhelmingly YES!

The book talks about the rise in diabetes and how the much-maligned high fructose corn syrup is really no different than regular sugar. Taubes believes increased sugar consumption should take a lot of the blame for the rise in diseases like diabetes, heart disease, etc.

The book is a detailed history of the rise of diabetes and disease over the years.

And if we stop sugar today, will disease immediately stop? Taubes believes that years of ingesting sugar has changed our bodies, and it may take generations to reverse the damage.

For more about the book, visit:
http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/213737/the-case-against-sugar-by-gary-taubes/9780307701640/#

Visit Gary Taubes website: http://garytaubes.com/
