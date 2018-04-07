FOOD & DRINK

Baconfest Chicago celebrates 10 years

Baconfest Chicago cofounder Seth Zurer previewed all things porky for ABC7 Eyewitness News. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Calling all bacon lovers: The 10th annual Baconfest is at the UIC Forum April 6-7. Ticketholders get access to a bacon wonderland where the city's best chefs hand out creative bacon snacks. Baconfest Chicago cofounder Seth Zurer previewed all things porky for ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Baconfest Chicago

April 7, 2018
- Hours:

Saturday Lunch
VIP Hour 11 a.m.-noon
General Admission noon-3 p.m.

Saturday Dinner
VIP Hour 6-7 p.m.

General Admission 7-10 p.m.

UIC Forum, 725 West Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608
- Admission:
General Admission Lunch and Dinner Tickets (sold separately) are $85
VIP Entry for Lunch and Dinner Tickets (sold separately) are $160

Visit Baconfest's website to buy tickets.
