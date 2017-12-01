FOOD & DRINK

Beer of Illinois to be announced at bicentennial kickoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill --
The official beer of Illinois will be unveiled at the bicentennial kickoff at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The beer is made by Hand of Fate Brewing in Petersburg, the Chicago Tribune reported. It will be formally announced at the bicentennial kickoff on Dec. 3.

Hand of Fate won the honor at the Illinois State Fair this summer, beating 19 other state breweries. It will get a significant push statewide during the yearlong lead-up to Illinois' 200th anniversary of statehood next year.

Founder and head brewer Mike Allison has said it's an honor to be "part of Illinois history and represent our industry."

Allison said the beer is an Illinois farmhouse ale that's made with a saison yeast strain from Omega Yeast Labs in Chicago. He said the beer is also brewed with Illinois-grown hops.

"We're celebrating Illinois, so I figured we might as well make it about Illinois products as much as possible," Allison said.

The beer is already on tap at Allison's brewery northwest of Springfield. It also will be available after the kickoff in 12-ounce commemorative bicentennial cans through the end of 2018.

"It's done phenomenally well so far," Allison said. "It's been a top-three seller. Some nights, it's the biggest seller."
