Pizza in Chicago vs New York City: Mayor's press secretary refuels debate about nation's best pie

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago pizza rules, according to one of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's top aides.

Eric Phillips is de Blasio's press secretary. One of his recent tweets, featuring a photo of a pizza from Pequod's on Chicago's North Side, sparked a frenzy on Twitter over whose pie is the best in the nation.


New Yorkers started slamming Phillips, who is originally from Wisconsin. But Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel agreed, tweeting, "Confirming what everyone already knew, sorry."



Of course, Pequod's also stood with Phillips, tweeting: "There's no doubt we've got the best pizza in the United States."


One New Yorker said people need a nap after a slice and a half of Chicago pizza, while the Big Apple style energizes eaters. ABC 7 Chicago's Facebook followers pretty much agreed on this subject.

