Big Wig Tacos celebrating first anniversary with burritos deal

Starting Monday, Big Wig Tacos & Burritos in River North is celebrating its first year with $3 burrito, and there's even a chance to win free burritos for a year.Jose Estrada, the general manager at Big Wig Tacos, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the Memorial Day special.For more information, visit www.bigwigtacos.com BIG WIG TACOS & BURRITOSSTEAK TACOSYIELD Makes 8-10 tacosACTIVE TIME 30 minutesTOTAL TIME 30 minutesINGREDIENTSFor the Steak- 2 lbs of Skirt Steak, cleaned and trimmed- 1 tablespoon of Kosher Salt- 1 tablespoon of freshly ground black pepper (Black Peppercorns)- 1 juiced key limeFor the Tacos- 2 packs of yellow corn tortillas, 'El Milagro'- 1 cup of chopped cilantro-1 cup of red or white onion- 2 cups of shredded Chihuahua Cheese, 'V&V Supremo' brand- 3 key limes, sliced into wedges (for serving)-Homemade, or store bought, tomatillo salsaPREPARATIONSeason the SteakPlace steak on cutting board, and season with kosher salt and freshly ground blackpepper (freshly ground makes a difference). Put aside, it's OK to leave it on yourcounter at room temperature.Prepare other ingredientsHave your tortillas on hand. Rough chop your cilantro and onion. Shred cheese, putaside. Slice your key limes into wedges for serving, put aside. Have your tomatillo salsaon hand, bring to room temperature.Cook the SteakGrill your steak over an open flame on a grill, or on a piping hot cast iron skillet. Cook todesired doneness (best at medium rare). Allow to rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice on a biasagainst the grain, squeeze half a key lime (or to taste) over steak.Make TacosHeat tortillas on a skillet. Place sliced steak over tortillas, garnish with cilantro, onion,and cheese (optional). Serve with tomatillo salsa and key lime wedges.