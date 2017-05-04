Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content

Be warned drinkers, Bombay Sapphire may be unsafe to drink because of higher than advertised alcohol content.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario said on May 2 that Bombay Sapphire's London Dry Gin would be recalled after it was discovered that "during production, one batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume. As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 77 percent."
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA also suggests consumers not to drink any of the recalled liquor, and to throw out or return any products that might be affected.
The CFIA also said that no reported illnesses were "associated with the consumption of the product."
Consumers can see if their Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin product was recalled by looking to see if there is the code L16304 W on the bottle. The bottle also has a UPC code of 6 20213 19020 8.
