FOOD & DRINK

Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content

(Shutterstock)

Be warned drinkers, Bombay Sapphire may be unsafe to drink because of higher than advertised alcohol content.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario said on May 2 that Bombay Sapphire's London Dry Gin would be recalled after it was discovered that "during production, one batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40 percent alcohol content by volume. As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 77 percent."

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA also suggests consumers not to drink any of the recalled liquor, and to throw out or return any products that might be affected.

The CFIA also said that no reported illnesses were "associated with the consumption of the product."

Consumers can see if their Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin product was recalled by looking to see if there is the code L16304 W on the bottle. The bottle also has a UPC code of 6 20213 19020 8.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
'Baristart' artist Michael Breach makes latte art
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Chef Frank Chiaramonte
Rick Bayless wins outstanding restaurant at James Beard Awards
Taste of Chicago line-up features Alessia Cara, Cafe Tacvba, Ben Harper, others
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
GOP health care plan passes House, moves to Senate
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Army releases controversial photo showing photographer's last moment
Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
Maine man accused of having sex with dog and then killing it
United passenger's 7-hour flight turns into 28-hour nightmare
Show More
2 in custody after running from Naperville crash, police say
Aldermen call for CPD access to high-powered weapons after 2 officers shot
Mama and 13 ducklings rescued from Ogden by Berwyn bar
Man arrested for smuggling 93 birds into US in suitcase; 85 die
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from self-checkout
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos