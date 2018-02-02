Breakfast & brunch eats: 5 new spots in Chicago to try

Colectivo Coffee
2261 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Belden Ave. & St George Ct.), Logan Square
Photo: Kasumi B./Yelp
Colectivo Coffee recently opened its second Chicago location in Logan Square; it has another location in Lincoln Park.
Along with single-origin coffee drinks, the Milwaukee-based company serves up breakfast and lunch fare. For breakfast, which is served all day, expect items like a smoked salmon sandwich with cucumber dill cream cheese, baked oatmeal with seasonal fruit and a potato bacon burrito with cheddar cheese. (You can see the full menu here.)
Colectivo Coffee's current rating of five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Amanda S., who was one of the first users to visit Colectivo Coffee on December 24th, wrote: "The wait is finally over. The staff is helpful and friendly, the space is gorgeous and accommodating, and the coffee and tea is perfect. Cute merch selection, too! I will be a regular here."
And Joann H. wrote: "I really like the place, and I will venture back because it is close to my work; it looks like a great place to chill and relax with a cup of coffee or tea and get work done too. Nice spot."
Colectivo Coffee is open daily from 6:30am-9pm.
Sunny Side Up
1028 N. Clark St. (between La Salle St. & Wells St.), River North
Stuffed French toast. | Photo: Nat S./Yelp
Popular Near North Side breakfast spot Sunny Side Up recently opened a new location nearby in River North.
Like its other outpost, the restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. Offerings include several different kinds of eggs Benedict, stuffed French toast with berries and cream and the "Ole skillet" with chorizo, red potatoes and chihuahua cheese.
Yelp users are excited about Sunny Side Up, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Jim C., who reviewed Sunny Side Up on December 18th, wrote: "Great breakfast spot! The food is always great, and it is a nice addition to the neighborhood. Try the stuffed French toast! Heaven."
And Suzanne D. wrote: "A very nice place. I have tried both breakfast and lunch and enjoyed it all. The staff is super friendly and the atmosphere is fresh and clean."
Sunny Side Up is open daily from 8am-3pm.
Tjam Kitchen
1418 W. Howard St. (between Sheridan Rd. & Greenview Ave.), Rogers Park
Crab cake eggs Benedict. | Photo: Arliss J./Yelp
Tjam Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant that specializes in traditional American fare for breakfast and lunch.
On the menu, expect offerings like several different options for omelettes, blueberry buttermilk pancakes with pecan butter and breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, chorizo and roasted poblano.
With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp, Tjam Kitchen has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Adam S., who reviewed Tjam Kitchen on December 3rd, wrote: "I just ate here for the first time, and I really enjoyed it. Plenty of vegetarian options, all the food was fresh and delicious, food was served very quickly, and the owner is really nice!"
Yelper Kevin F. wrote: "Came here for brunch and was blown away by the food and the service! The specials were too good to pass up. The prune tamale is not to be missed, it was a great starter!"
Tjam Kitchen is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7am-4pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe
196 E. Pearson St. (between Seneca St. & Michigan Ave.), Streeterville
Photo: Wildberry pancakes and Cafe/Yelp
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe recently moved into the Water Tower Place with a new location; it also has three other locations in the Windy City.
The menu is focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch fare. Look for a variety of pancakes and Belgian waffles, as well as skillets--like the "Garden Skillet" with eggs, vegetables, cheese and hash browns--and eggs Benedict options, like the "Los Altos Benedict" with chorizo and pico de gallo.
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Shuang Z., who reviewed Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe on January 31st, wrote: "I have been here several times now, and never gotten disappointed. Besides the regular menu, they always have some seasonal specials that are updated once in a while. "
Timothy M. noted: "Long waits, but it's ok due the amazingness of the food! Cinnamon roll pancakes were great. Bacon was big and crisp! Sausage patties big and nom-tastic. The only place I have found where they can actually make my scrambled eggs well done."
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe is open daily from 6:30am-2:30pm.
Eggsperience
1230 W. Taylor St. (between Lytle St.), Little Italy
Photo: Anthony C./Yelp
Eggsperience's extensive menu offers everything from Belgian waffles and pancakes to crepes, skillets and frittatas. The breakfast spot--which has several other locations around Chicago--recently opened in Little Italy.
Look for options like the sweet potato waffle and chicken, the corned beef hash and eggs, or frittatas like "Tiny Tim's Farm Stand" with spinach and mushrooms with bacon and cheese.
Yelp users are still warming up to Eggsperience, which currently holds 4 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper Anthony C., who reviewed Eggsperience on January 29th, wrote: "Loving the new breakfast spot in the neighborhood on Taylor St. A delicious experience and a variety for everyone in the family. I, for the first time, got to try a spicy eggs Benedict (southwest Benny), and it's absolutely my favorite now."
And Tushar B. wrote: "Eggsperience is basically the step up from your local diner. The food is not crazy or unique but it is plentiful and hits the spot to get you up and ready for the day."
Eggsperience is open daily from 7am-3pm.