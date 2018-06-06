FOOD & DRINK

Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns

EMBED </>More Videos

Rodent infestation shuts down Burger King. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A Delaware Burger King where video apparently shows rodents scurrying among hamburger buns has reopened. The restaurant had been closed because of rodent infestation and gross, unsanitary conditions.

The Division of Public Health's Dr. Karyl Rattay also cited an "imminent health hazard" as a cause for closing the eatery in a June 1 letter to the Burger King's owner, Rackson Restaurants LLC.

The inspection report said, among other things, that rodent droppings were found inside the hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. Droppings also were found behind fryers.

Inspectors were back at the Burger King at 2802 Concord Pike for a requested reinspection on Monday.

In a statement to 6abc Action News, Burger King Media Relations said, "Food safety and hygiene is always a top priority for us. The Franchisee, who independently owns and operates the location, has taken the appropriate measures to address the issue and prevent this from happening again in the future. We can confirm the restaurant reopened after passing a health inspection on Monday."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldfast food restaurantviral videoDelaware
FOOD & DRINK
Check out these 4 new sandwich shops in Chicago
Wicker Park gets a new, modern barbershop: Grooming Lounge Chicago
Find the 5 best spots to score poke in Chicago
FREE FOOD! Teachers eat free Tuesday at Red Robin
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 attempt to kidnap children in Gresham
Man killed, firefighter injured in West Pullman fire
IHOb? IHOP hints at forthcoming name change
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Woman, 94, goes up against Elgin officials over giant Trump yard sign
Mobster denied pardon by Trump takes gangland secrets to grave
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
Show More
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park arson fire
Man charged with posing as cop while trying to buy gun from Zion store
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Man charged with attempted murder for pushing woman onto CTA tracks
More News