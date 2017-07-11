CATA/USO of Illinois BBQ For The Troops 2017

For the fifth year in a row, The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is giving a helping hand to the USO of Illinois by having local Chicagoland dealerships throw barbeques at their showrooms - all to support local USO efforts for our troops and their families. Over the past four years, 100 CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise more than a half a million dollars to support USO of Illinois programs and services. And this year - the help doesn't stop there - for the entire month of July you can donate to the cause at all of the CATA dealerships by:
Donating loose change next time you're at your dealership for a tire rotation or oil change as a part of the Cup Holder Change Drive initiative. Every cent counts and will be donated directly to local troops.
Throughout the month of July, the dealers are running a social media contest where fans can nominate a military member or veteran they believe deserves the Ultimate Backyard BBQ. People are encouraged to share a photo and include a caption explaining the reason he or she deserves the event, using #BBQ4Troops. One lucky winner, and 50 of their friends, will receive the Ultimate Backyard BBQ including a personal cooking demonstration from Real Urban Barbecue chef and the chance to rub elbows with a Chicago Blackhawks player ambassador.
For more information visit www.drivechicago.com or Drive Chicago on Facebook.
Real Urban Barbecue has four Chicagoland locations in Downtown Highland Park (610 Central Ave. #177), Vernon Hills (1260 S. Milwaukee Ave.), Oak Brook (2119 Clearwater Drive) and Skokie, IL (5328 W. Touhy Ave).
Real Urban Barbecue specializes in dine in, carryout, and private or corporate catering. Their menu features homemade BBQ sauce and slow-smoked items like their famous burnt ends, award winning ribs, pulled pork, turkey, brisket and chicken, all slowly rotated on 11 Cookshack smokers capable of smoking 12,000 pounds of meat daily. RUB also offers sandwiches, fresh salads, comfort sides... And come for the barbecue, stay for the dessert! Real Urban Barbecue has recently expanded their spread of baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth courtesy of the Real Urban Bakery.
For more information and catering visit www.RealUrbanBBQ.com. Follow RUB on Twitter and Instagram @RealUrbanBBQ and become a fan on Facebook.
To find a BBQ location, visit Drivechicago.com.
