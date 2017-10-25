Celeb hair stylist William Whatley: Fall hair trends

Celebrity hair stylist William Whatley has been blazing trails in the beauty industry for over 30 years. He was one of the hosts of Fox's "Ambush Makeover" and has been featured on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "The Rachael Ray Show" and more.
He stopped by WCL to talk about the latest hair trends for fall - what's hot and what is out.
HOT TRENDS
Brunettes - Mocha, chocolates, Burnt Siena with rich root areas melted into luxurious warm dark tones
Reds - Beautiful sunset coppers rich red warm auburn tones melted into rich soft mahogany reds
Blondes - Multicolor beiges, caramels, honeys, rich butter melts into Golden Light dimensional pieces
All hair color is customized to the individual we now are going off of the individuals own skin and eye pigment.
HAIR DON'Ts
No more ombre
No more 1000 foil highlights
