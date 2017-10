Celeb hair stylist William Whatley: Fall hair trends

HOT TRENDS

HAIR DON'Ts

Celebrity hair stylist William Whatley has been blazing trails in the beauty industry for over 30 years. He was one of the hosts of Fox's "Ambush Makeover" and has been featured on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "The Rachael Ray Show" and more.He stopped by WCL to talk about the latest hair trends for fall - what's hot and what is out.- Mocha, chocolates, Burnt Siena with rich root areas melted into luxurious warm dark tones- Beautiful sunset coppers rich red warm auburn tones melted into rich soft mahogany reds- Multicolor beiges, caramels, honeys, rich butter melts into Golden Light dimensional piecesAll hair color is customized to the individual we now are going off of the individuals own skin and eye pigment.No more ombreNo more 1000 foil highlightsFor more about William, click here