FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with homemade guacamole

EMBED </>More Videos

Capture the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with beer-battered fish tacos and guacamole. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Capture the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with beer-battered fish tacos and guacamole.

Representatives from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina stopped by ABC7 to share their take on Dos XX fish tacos and fresh guacamole.
Recipes

Dos XX Fish Tacos
- Dos XX beer-battered fish
- Hand-pressed flour tortillas
- Creamy red chile sauce
- Shredded cabbage and carrots

- Shredded mixed cheese
- Pico de gallo
- Salt

Guacamole
- Whole avocados
- Chopped tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro
- Diced jalapenos
- Salt
- Lime
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcinco de mayoguacamoletacos
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Getting enough vitamin sea? 4 new places to feast on seafood in Chicago
Anmol BBQ grills up kebabs influenced by South Asian cuisines
Extra Course: Anmol BBQ
Nico Osteria pastry chef shares recipe, baking tips
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 boys killed in Humboldt Park fire
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
School bus driver screamed threats, slammed brakes in Naperville, students say
Teen struck by bullet on CTA bus home from hospital
Indiana officer, homicide suspect killed after shootout
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
4 cases of mumps confirmed at Western Illinois University
Show More
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
Man charged with stabbing father to death at Hyde Park apartment
Guns found in suburban storage unit allegedly linked to Mexico cartel
Movement to mute R. Kelly gain steam among more sex abuse allegations
ABC7 I-Team's Chuck Goudie honored at Silver Circle Awards
More News