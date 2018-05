Celebrate Derby Day with mezcal mint juleps

River North restaurant Point & Feather will host a Kentucky Derby Day party Saturday featuring unique bits and beverages.Representatives from the restaurant shared their recipe for a Mezcal Mint Julep with ABC7.Preparation:-2oz Pelotón de la Muerte Mezcal- 0.5 Mint Simple Syrup- 0.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao- Angostura BittersBuild the ingredients in a shaker, stir and strain into glass over fresh ice and finish with 4 dashes of Angostura Bitters and garnish with sprig of mint.Saturday, May 5Hours: 2:30 p.m. - end of Derby113 W Hubbard StreetAdmission: $40Tickets available until 2:30pmFor more information: www.pointandfeatherchicago.com