Celebrate Derby Day with mezcal mint juleps

River North restaurant Point & Feather will host a Kentucky Derby Day party Saturday featuring unique bits and beverages.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
River North restaurant Point & Feather will host a Kentucky Derby Day party Saturday featuring unique bits and beverages.

Representatives from the restaurant shared their recipe for a Mezcal Mint Julep with ABC7.
Mezcal Mint Julep
Preparation:
-2oz Pelotón de la Muerte Mezcal
- 0.5 Mint Simple Syrup
- 0.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

- Angostura Bitters

Build the ingredients in a shaker, stir and strain into glass over fresh ice and finish with 4 dashes of Angostura Bitters and garnish with sprig of mint.

Derby Day Party
Saturday, May 5
Hours: 2:30 p.m. - end of Derby

113 W Hubbard Street
Admission: $40
Tickets available until 2:30pm
For more information: www.pointandfeatherchicago.com
