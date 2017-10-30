FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Halloween with these freebies, deals

Get these deals and freebies on Halloween to help you celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Halloween is tomorrow. If you've been slow planning your spooky celebrations because of all the Astros fun, don't worry.

Here's a list of scary deals to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Chipotle

Get a Boo-rito for just $3, as long as you're in costume. Guests can choose a salad, bowl or an order of tacos for the deal. It's good for one per person.

IHOP

Children 12 and under get a free scary-face pancake from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Halloween. The pancake has strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping and candy corn.

Applebee's

Kids 12 and under eat free today and tomorrow. The adults can celebrate the spooky season with $1 margaritas, or "Dollaritas."

Baskin-Robbins

Get regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops for just $1.31 as part of the "Celebrate 31" deal. This deal is available the 31st of every month.

Joe's Crab Shack

Kids 13 and under in costume eat for free on Halloween.

Krispy Kreme

Any customer in costume gets one free doughnut at participating locations. No purchase necessary.

