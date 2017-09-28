FOOD & DRINK

Free Coffee! Friday is National Coffee Day, here's where to snag deals

Friday is a day to pause and really enjoy that cup of joe: It's National Coffee Day.

Several major coffee chains are celebrating with deals and promotions, giving coffee-lovers plenty of choices to take advantage of the day.

FREE COFFEE


Cinnabon
Promotion: Free 12 oz. coffee

Flying J
Promotion: One free small coffee

Krispy Kreme
Promotion: Free small ice coffee or any size hot coffee

Pilot
Promotion: One free small coffee

Wawa
Promotion: One free coffee, any size

OTHER PROMOTIONS


Atlas Coffee Club
Promotion: Get a free bag of coffee and pay only the $3.75 shipping fee with code AtlasCoffeeDay17

Caribou
Promotion: 10% of sales on National Coffee Day and throughout the month of October will be donated to the nonprofit Cancer Care.

Coffee Beanery
Promotion: Free shipping with code BESTCOFFEE17

Dunkin' Donuts
Promotion: Buy one hot medium coffee, get another free

Illy
Promotion: 5 coffees for the price of 4 and other deals found on their website

Keurig
Promotion: 20% off pods with code CELEBRATE

Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores

Buy a 24 oz. cup of coffee for $1, and your dollar will be donated to your local Children's Miracle Network hospital.

McDonald's
Promotions: Free cup of coffee with app purchase, and $2 espresso drinks

Peet's
Promotion: Free cup of coffee with bean purchase, which is 25% off

Starbucks
Promotion: In honor of National Coffee Day, the popular chain is switching out its menu boards to feature information about the challenges that coffee farmers face.
