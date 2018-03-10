Lentil recipes for National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month and it's meant to be a remind everyone about the importance of healthy eating.Melissa Joy Dobbins is a registered dietitian who is here to tell us about the health benefits of lentils.Prep Time: 15 MinutesTotal Time: 35 MinutesServings: 6Ingredients:4 whole cobs of corn, husks on (approx. 3-1/2 cups corn kernels)1 cup cooked or canned green lentils, drained and rinsed1 cup finely chopped red bell pepper2 Tbsp. green onion1 Tbsp. minced jalapeño pepper4 Tbsp. lime juice1 Tbsp. lime zest3 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro2 Tbsp. canola oiltsp. salttsp. ground black pepperPreparation:1. Preheat your grill to 400F.2. To prepare corn, gently pull back husks and remove inside silk. Place husks back around corn. Soak cobs of corn in lightly salted water for 10 minutes (this will help to keep kernels juicy when grilling). Once 10 minutes have passed, shake off excess water and put corn on grill. Cook with BBQ lid down for 15-20 minutes turning every 5 minutes. Husks should be charred and the kernels tender. Remove from grill and set aside to cool. Once cooled enough so that you can handle, remove husks from corn and cut off kernels. Toss kernels with lentils peppers, and onion.3. In small bowl whisk, jalapeño pepper, lime juice and zest, cilantro, canola oil, salt and pepper together and toss with corn and lentil mixtures.4. Serve warm or cold.Per serving (3/4 cup serving size): 170 calories, 6 g total fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 27 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugar, 7 g protein, 210 mg sodium, 456 mg potassium.Prep Time: 10 MinutesTotal Time: 25 MinutesServings: 8Ingredients:5 slices bread (sourdough or whole wheat)8 eggscup skim milk1-1/2 cups cooked split red lentils1 cup finely chopped broccoli1/3 cup shredded Asiago cheese1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheesecup bacon bitsPreparation:1. In a large skillet or a sauté pan over medium-high heat, spray with non-stick cooking spray and place bread slices in pan. Allow bread to lightly brown and turn over, browning other side.2. In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs and milk. Pour egg mixture over bread. Use a spatula to press the bread down and allow bread to be covered and soaked by the egg mixture.3. Sprinkle with lentils, broccoli, cheese, and bacon bits.4. Cover and allow to bake until eggs are set and no longer liquid, approximately 15-20 minutes.5. Serve immediately or allow to cool and refrigerate.To prepare 1-1/2 cups cooked split red lentils: Combine cup split red lentils with 1-1/2 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes until lentils are tender. Drain any excess liquid and let cool.Per serving (2/3 cup serving size): 220 calories, 9 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 195 mg cholesterol, 17 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar, 17 g protein, 360 mg sodium, 321 mg potassium, and 106 mcg folate.Prep Time: 20 minutesTotal Time: 30 minutesServings: 2Ingredients:2 cups cooked green lentilscup water1 Tbsp. Korean pepper paste (gochujang) OR miso paste1 tsp. canola oil, divided1 cup sliced mushroomscup matchstick carrotscup finely sliced green onion2 large eggs, soft-boiledPreparation:1. Combine lentils, water and pepper paste in a small saucepan. Simmer on medium heat, stirring often for 3-5 minutes, or until water is absorbed. Set aside.2. Heat tsp. oil in a small non-stick sauté pan. Add mushrooms and briefly sauté for 2-3 minutes on high heat until softened. Set aside. Return pan to heat and repeat with bell peppers. Return pan to heat, add carrots, and sauté briefly for 1-2 minutes on medium heat until warm. Set aside.3. To assemble bowls: Place 1 cup lentils in the center of each bowl. Arrange vegetables around the lentils in equal piles. Top with a soft-boiled egg.To prepare 2 cups cooked green lentils: Combine cup green lentils with 2-1/4 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until lentils are tender. Drain any excess liquid and let cool.Per serving (1 bowl): 380 calories, 9 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 49 g carbohydrates, 18 g dietary fiber, 10 g sugar, 27 g protein, 460 mg sodium, 1086 mg potassium, 410 mcg folate.Prep Time: 15 MinutesTotal Time: 20 MinutesServings: 6Ingredients:Filling:Canola oil, for cooking1 lb. ground turkey1 red pepper, cored and diced2 garlic cloves, minced1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, gratedcup cilantro stems, choppedcup red lentils1/3 cup hoisin sauce1 Tbsp. soy sauce (or tamari for a gluten-free option)2-3 green onions, chopped1 head butter, romaine or leaf lettuce, choppedPeanuts, for garnishFresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)Preparation:1. Heat a drizzle of oil over medium-high heat in a large, heavy skillet. Add the ground turkey and red pepper and cook, breaking up with a spoon until the meat is no longer pink.2. Add the garlic, ginger, cilantro and lentils and cook, stirring, for a minute.3. Add 1/3 cup water and simmer for 10 minutes, until the lentils are tender and any excess moisture has evaporated, and the meat has started to brown.4. Add the hoisin sauce, soy sauce and green onions. Cook for another minute or two, stirring to coat everything well and heat through.5. Core the head of lettuce, separating the leaves, and serve the turkey-lentil mixture in a bowl, family-style, with lettuce leaves and your choice of garnishes.Per serving (1/4 cup hoisin turkey): 70 calories, 2 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar, 7 g protein, 230 mg sodium, 49 mg potassium, 19 mcg folate.Prep Time: 20 MinutesTotal Time: 45 MinutesServings: 18Ingredients:1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour1 cup packed brown sugarcup cocoa1 tsp. baking powder1 tsp. baking soda1/3 tsp. salt1 cup canned lentils, rinsed and drained (half of 1-19 oz. can)cup canola oil2 large eggs1-1/2 cups milk2 tsp. vanilla extract1 tsp. instant coffeePreparation:1. Preheat oven to 350F.2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, breaking up any lumps of brown sugar and cocoa.3. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse lentils, oil, and eggs until well blended; add milk, vanilla, and instant coffee and pulse until smooth. Add to dry ingredients and whisk until combined.4. Divide batter among paper-lined muffin tins, filling them about full. Bake for 25 minutes, until tops are springy to touch. Tip them a bit in their pans to let the steam escape and help them cool. Cool completely before frosting with your choice of frosting.Per serving (1 cupcake): 180 calories, 7 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 26 g carbohydrates, 2 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugar, 4 g protein, 150 mg sodium, 141 mg potassium, 38 mcg folate.