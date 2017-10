Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that a day back. Wednesday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any order for $1, and Mexican beers are $1 off, the taco chain told ABC.As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.Promotion: 4 tacos for $5The fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.Promotion: Buy 99 tacos, get one free.While this "deal" may not seem great, Tijauna Flats has been highly teasing the day on social media with the hashtag #Atacolypse, so more deals may be in the works. The Tex-Mex chain piggy-backed off the popularity of the supposed apocalypse last month and has been saying that the "Atacolypse" is coming on National Taco Day.