  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD, Inspector General hold press conference on police overtime... NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Update on mass shooting in Las Vegas - 3 p.m.
FOOD & DRINK

Taco ... Wednesday! Where to score tacos on National Taco Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Taco Day on October 4. (Shutterstock)

Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that a day back. Wednesday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.

Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.

Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any order for $1, and Mexican beers are $1 off, the taco chain told ABC.

As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.

Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
The fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.

Tijuana Flats
Promotion: Buy 99 tacos, get one free.



While this "deal" may not seem great, Tijauna Flats has been highly teasing the day on social media with the hashtag #Atacolypse, so more deals may be in the works. The Tex-Mex chain piggy-backed off the popularity of the supposed apocalypse last month and has been saying that the "Atacolypse" is coming on National Taco Day.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcoffeefreebie fridaydealscharitiesstarbucksdunkin' donutsmcdonald'skrispy kremewawa
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Ritual App: First-ever digital food fest
Chicagoan You Need to Know: Armando Vasquez
Caribbean dishes with twist served up at Downers Grove restaurant
Alessi presents "In the Kitchen" with Chef Ryan LaRoche
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Plainfield North HS placed on soft lockdown due to police activity
Video shows view from hotel room Las Vegas shooter fired from
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
Las Vegas shooting: White Sox prospect's sister dies in massacre
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Las Vegas shooting swamps hospitals with victims after Stephen Paddock attack
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Trump contrasts Puerto Rico death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
Show More
2 things you must do to survive a mass shooting
Probe finds Chicago police overtime not closely monitored
Toddler dead after father steals speakers, crashes, police say
Free cat, kitten adoptions all month at Chicago shelter
Tom Petty dead at 66 of heart attack shortly after tour
More News
Top Video
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
Video shows view from hotel room Las Vegas shooter fired from
Trump contrasts Puerto Rico death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
"Motown the Musical" runs through Sunday in Chicago
More Video