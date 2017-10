Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani talks about Taste Talks Chicago

Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani stopped by WCL to fill us in on the Taste Talks Chicago event happening this weekend.OPENING PARTY6-8 p.m.Virgin Hotels Chicago - 203 N. Wabash, ChicagoCONFERENCE PANELS AND PROGRAMMINGBrunch: 10-11 a.m.Conference: 12 - 5 p.m.Revival Food Hall - 125 South Clark Street, ChicagoALL-STAR COOKOUTTwo Entry Times: 12:00 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.Palmer Square in Logan Square - 3000-3200 W. Palmer Blvd, Chicago (between Kedzie Ave and Humboldt Blvd)Taste Talks is a national series of festivals celebrating the future of taste through symposia, tastings, dinners and parties. Currently held in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and-this year for the first time ever- Miami, the three-day festival brings together thought leaders and luminaries from around the world together with everyday food enthusiasts to engage in great conversation, amazing food and one-of a-kind experiences.More on Taste Talks Chicago: chicago.tastetalks.com. More on Fabio Viviani: www.favioviviani.com