Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani talks about Taste Talks Chicago

CHICAGO --Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani stopped by WCL to fill us in on the Taste Talks Chicago event happening this weekend.
Friday, October 6th
OPENING PARTY
6-8 p.m.
Virgin Hotels Chicago - 203 N. Wabash, Chicago
Saturday, October 7th
CONFERENCE PANELS AND PROGRAMMING
Brunch: 10-11 a.m.
Conference: 12 - 5 p.m.
Revival Food Hall - 125 South Clark Street, Chicago
Sunday, October 8th
ALL-STAR COOKOUT
Two Entry Times: 12:00 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Palmer Square in Logan Square - 3000-3200 W. Palmer Blvd, Chicago (between Kedzie Ave and Humboldt Blvd)
Taste Talks is a national series of festivals celebrating the future of taste through symposia, tastings, dinners and parties. Currently held in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and-this year for the first time ever- Miami, the three-day festival brings together thought leaders and luminaries from around the world together with everyday food enthusiasts to engage in great conversation, amazing food and one-of a-kind experiences.
More on Taste Talks Chicago: chicago.tastetalks.com.
More on Fabio Viviani: www.favioviviani.com