Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani talks about Taste Talks Chicago

Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani stopped by WCL to fill us in on the Taste Talks Chicago event happening this weekend. (WLS)

Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani stopped by WCL to fill us in on the Taste Talks Chicago event happening this weekend.

Friday, October 6th

OPENING PARTY
6-8 p.m.
Virgin Hotels Chicago - 203 N. Wabash, Chicago

Saturday, October 7th
CONFERENCE PANELS AND PROGRAMMING

Brunch: 10-11 a.m.
Conference: 12 - 5 p.m.
Revival Food Hall - 125 South Clark Street, Chicago

Sunday, October 8th
ALL-STAR COOKOUT

Two Entry Times: 12:00 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
Palmer Square in Logan Square - 3000-3200 W. Palmer Blvd, Chicago (between Kedzie Ave and Humboldt Blvd)

Taste Talks is a national series of festivals celebrating the future of taste through symposia, tastings, dinners and parties. Currently held in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and-this year for the first time ever- Miami, the three-day festival brings together thought leaders and luminaries from around the world together with everyday food enthusiasts to engage in great conversation, amazing food and one-of a-kind experiences.

More on Taste Talks Chicago: chicago.tastetalks.com.
More on Fabio Viviani: www.favioviviani.com
