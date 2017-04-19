WINDY CITY LIVE

Chef Dana Cree makes ice cream, talks about 'Hello, My Name is Ice Cream' book

Pastry chef Dana Cree wrote a book about ice cream, "Hello, My name is ice cream."

Dana Cree is a twice-nominated James Beard Award pastry chef whose passion for desserts has taken her to the top of the Chicago culinary scene.

She has always had a love affair with ice cream, and she showed us how to make the best ice cream at home in her new book "Hello, My Name is Ice Cream: The Art and Science of the Scoop." Dana was in the WCL kitchen to make one of her favorites from her book.
BOOK SIGNINGS

Foodease Market - Drop By Book Signing
WHEN: Friday at noon
Details: http://www.leye.com/events/detail/hello-my-name-ice-cream-book-signing-dana-cree

Check out more at her website:
https://www.hellomynameisicecream.com/

Her book is available now:
http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/539038/hello-my-name-is-ice-cream-by-dana-cree/9780451495372
