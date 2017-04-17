  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cleveland police update search for Facebook murder suspect... shortly
Chef Fabio Viviani cooks rigatoni sausage carbonara

Chef Fabio Viviani made rigatoni sausage carbonara. (WLS)

Culinary star Fabio Viviani made a tasty Italian dish from a new series he stars in called "Dinner is served by Johnsonville."

The show, which launched April 6, delivers authentic surprises by Chef Fabio in several heartfelt episodes where he takes deserving Johnsonville members on a culinary adventure they will never forget- treating them to a delicious Italian spread, teaching some of Fabio's family secrets and more. The heartfelt reality series features authentic surprises, cooking tips and mouth-watering recipes from Chef Fabio.

For more about "Dinner is served by Johnsonville," visit: www.dinnerisserved.tv/

RIGATONI SAUSAGE CARBONARA

1 package (16 ounces) rigatoni
1 package (19 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE Mild Italian Sausage Links
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chicken broth

1 cup grated Grana Padano cheese or Parmesan cheese, divided
4 egg yolks
Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente doneness; drain and set aside.
2. Cut sausage into 1-inch chunks.
3. In a large skillet, cook sausage in butter over medium heat until cooked through and browned, about 5-7 minutes.

4. Stir 2/3 c. broth into skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Bring to a gentle boil. Cook and stir until liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
5. Add rigatoni; toss to coat.
6. In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, remaining 1/3 c. broth, and half of the cheese. Stir into skillet. Cook and stir until sauce is thickened and coats the pasta, about 2 minutes.
7. Season with salt and pepper.
8. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Enjoy!
