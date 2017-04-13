Chef Jimmy Bannos shares easy Easter recipes

CHICAGO --Chef Jimmy Bannos, owner of Heaven on Seven, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to show us how to make Easter easy.
The Heaven on Seven restaurant located on the 7th floor of 111 North Wabash Avenue is the original location for the authentic Cajun cuisine. With the ever-famous gumbo, Heaven on Seven provides the best Louisiana cooking outside of New Orleans.
Bannos cooks a feast for our hosts and shows them how to make the best dishes for a quick and easy Easter dinner.
For more information, please visit www.heavenonseven.com.