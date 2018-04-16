FOOD & DRINK

Radishes and kimchi butter by Monteverde Chef Sarah Grueneberg

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago's West Loop stopped by to share her recipe for radishes and kimchi butter. (WLS)

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago's West Loop stopped by to share her recipe for radishes and kimchi butter.

You can catch her on WTTW11 on Friday, April 20, for her new show, "Dishalishious."
RADISHES AND KIMCHI BUTTER

Recipe by Sarah Grueneberg
Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

RADISH AND KIMCHI
1 bunch red radishes with tops
1/2 prepared Napa cabbage kimchi

1 tbsp sesame seeds

BUTTER
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
1 tbsp sesame seeds
1/4 cup gochujang (Korean chile paste)
1 tbsp Korean chile flake
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

To prepare the radishes, wash thoroughly, but keep the greens attached. Spin or dry on paper towels. Cut the radishes in half, and place on a platter or plate.

Using a mixer or beaters, whip the butter on high until fluffy. Add all the remaining ingredients, and mix on low until combined. Check for seasoning.

Place the butter in a small bowl and serve with the platter of radishes. Garnish butter with chopped kimchi and sesame seeds.

You can also place the butter in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe the butter on top of each halved radish.

Top each radish with a little bit of kimchi and sesame seeds. Enjoy!
