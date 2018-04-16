RADISHES AND KIMCHI BUTTER

Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde in Chicago's West Loop stopped by to share her recipe for radishes and kimchi butter.You can catch her on WTTW11 on Friday, April 20, for her new show, "Dishalishious."Recipe by Sarah GruenebergMonteverde Restaurant & PastificioRADISH AND KIMCHI1 bunch red radishes with tops1/2 prepared Napa cabbage kimchi1 tbsp sesame seedsBUTTER2 sticks unsalted butter, softened1 tbsp sesame seeds1/4 cup gochujang (Korean chile paste)1 tbsp Korean chile flakeJuice and zest of 1 lemon1/2 cup sour cream1 tsp kosher saltTo prepare the radishes, wash thoroughly, but keep the greens attached. Spin or dry on paper towels. Cut the radishes in half, and place on a platter or plate.Using a mixer or beaters, whip the butter on high until fluffy. Add all the remaining ingredients, and mix on low until combined. Check for seasoning.Place the butter in a small bowl and serve with the platter of radishes. Garnish butter with chopped kimchi and sesame seeds.You can also place the butter in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe the butter on top of each halved radish.Top each radish with a little bit of kimchi and sesame seeds. Enjoy!