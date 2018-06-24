FOOD & DRINK

Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo

It's officially summer, so it's time to bring the heat! (WLS)

It's officially summer, so it's time to bring the heat!

The first ever Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo is underway at Toyota Park this weekend.

The man behind it all, Steve Seabury, and the creator of the world's hottest pepper, Ed Currie, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the event.

Sunday will feature the Booze & Infuse Cocktail Competition, the Chihuahua Beauty Pageant and the Guinness Book of Records Reaper Pepper Eating Challenge.

Link: http://www.chitownhotsauceexpo.com
