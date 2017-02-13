Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 12 - 19

Founder Lauran Smith stopped by WCL to talk about what customers can look to during the second year of the event. We also sipped on refreshing drinks from Oooh Wee! Sweet Tea.
FOR MORE ON CHICAGO BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: http://chiblackrestaurantweek.com/
Oooh Wee Sweet Tea #11
8738 South Kedzie, Evergreen Park (inside the Harold's Chicken and Ribs)
https://www.ooohweesweettea.com/
From Main Course to Dessert: Spotlight on Chicago Black Restaurant Week
We took a look at Luella's Southern Kitchen, Mikkey's Retro Grill and Picky Eater - where scrumptious chicken dishes, jerk burgers and vegan cupcakes are on the menu. These businesses are just some of the places you can try during this year's Chicago Black Restaurant Week.
Luella's Southern Kitchen
4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
http://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com/
Mikkey's Retro Grill
5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago
http://mikkeys.com/
Picky Eater
http://www.pickyeaterclub.com/