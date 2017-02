Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 12 - 19

EMBED >More News Videos WCL spotlighted three restaurants that will be featured during Chicago Black Restaurant Week.

Great food and great discounts can be found during this week's Chicago Black Restaurant Week, which runs Feb. 12-19.Founder Lauran Smith stopped by WCL to talk about what customers can look to during the second year of the event. We also sipped on refreshing drinks from Oooh Wee! Sweet Tea.FOR MORE ON CHICAGO BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: http://chiblackrestaurantweek.com/ 8738 South Kedzie, Evergreen Park (inside the Harold's Chicken and Ribs)We took a look at Luella's Southern Kitchen, Mikkey's Retro Grill and Picky Eater - where scrumptious chicken dishes, jerk burgers and vegan cupcakes are on the menu. These businesses are just some of the places you can try during this year's Chicago Black Restaurant Week.4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago