BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Chicago Black Restaurant Week starts Feb 12

EMBED </>More News Videos

Celebrate Black History Month by trying a new restaurant when Chicago Black Restaurant Week gets underway this Sunday with nearly 30 restaurants to choose from. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Celebrate Black History Month by trying a new restaurant when Chicago Black Restaurant Week gets underway this Sunday with nearly 30 restaurants to choose from.

There are nearly 30 restaurants to choose from. ABC7's Hosea Sanders took on breakfast, lunch and a dessert all in one day, including making stops at a few places that were new to him.

Lauran Smith the brains behind Chicago Black Restaurant Week. This is the second year for the event.

As much as it's about celebrating black-owned businesses and great cuisine, the timing of the event has a special meaning.

"So Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926 created Negro History Week which fell on the second week of February. So when I was in the process of creating Black Restaurant Week, I wanted to honor his legacy and have it the second week of February every year just so that we won't forget about him and everything he started for us as an African American community," said Lauran Smith, the creator of Black Restaurant Week.

Now from the history to the food! The Currency Exchange Café is one of three stops we made. Yes, it used to be an actual Currency Exchange, too. They kept much of the original décor but added their own flavor to the menu.

"We're doing everyday a different special. We're doing a drink, a food item and a dessert. On Monday, for instance, we're going to do shrimp and grits with our house made limeade and a biscuit," said Megan Jeyifo, the general manager of the Currency Exchange Café.

From one delicious dish to dessert. Nadia's Gourmet Grapes adds a twist to fruit.

"We have over 30 different toppings. Our best sellers are our nutty, but we basically just dip our grapes in a caramel, chocolate or a vanilla," said Tamara Brown, owner of Nadia's Grapes. "Some people like to stay basic, but once they branch out it's over from there."

Last, we went from sweets to shrimp! Haire's Gulf Shrimp has secret family recipe that started from very humble beginnings.

"I spent two years sleeping in the restaurant on the floor on a cot. I needed to be there, be there and work there until it started generating," said Finnie Haire, the owner of Haire's Gulf Shirmp.

Black Chicago Restaurant Week starts Sunday, Feb. 12, and runs through Feb. 19. For more information visit: http://www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com/
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsblack history monthblack history
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
West Side teens prepare for First Annual Cotillion Beautillion Gala
Resources to educate Chicago Students about black history
Adrian Miller's 'The President's Kitchen Cabinet'
Historymakers' collection of African American historical interviews to be available online
More black history month
FOOD & DRINK
Lakeview bakery sources ingredients from France
DREAM JOB: Get paid to eat chocolate for 7 hours/week
Extra Course: Croque monsieur at Maison Parisienne
New Yorkers go crazy for $18 cup of coffee
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
15 men arrested in heroin drug ring, 6 still wanted
Show More
Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs
17-year-old Jefferson Park boy fatally shot
Aurora Catholic school closed Friday due to illness
Family of man shot by Amtrak Police officer calls for justice
Chicago Civic Federation proposes sweeping budget fixes
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Mysterious Voicemails
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs
Program aims to get more foreign students to DuPage Co.
More Video