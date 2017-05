Chicago City Markets open Thursday

It's another true sign summer is right around the corner. Chicago City Markets opened Thursday for the summer season at Daley Plaza.Chicago-managed outdoor markets under one program, including Chicago's longest running farmers market at Daley Plaza, the historic Maxwell Street Market and community markets in neighborhoods across Chicago. Across the city, Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique Chicago-made products and, in the case of Maxwell Street Market, rare finds and retail merchandise.Additional neighborhood Chicago City Markets take place in neighborhoods across the city from Roseland to Lincoln Square, with new locations this year in Austin and Bronzeville. Many markets serve communities with limited access to fresh produce and areas designated low-income, low-access by theU.S Department of Agriculture (USDA). This year, various City of Chicago-managed market locations will accept LINK and will distribute double value coupons with every LINK purchase in a partnership with Experimental Station.The City of Chicago-managed markets opening in May are the Daley Plaza Farmers Market at 50 W. Washington St. opening on Thursday, May 11; the Division Street Farmers Market at Division St. and Dearborn Pkwy. opening on Saturday, May 13 and the Federal Plaza Farmers Market at Adams St. and Dearborn Pkwy. opening on Tuesday, May 16. Most city markets open in June. Maxwell Street Market operates year-round on Sundays.(All downtown and neighborhood community and farmers markets)Loyola Farmers Market (Link)6550 N. Sheridan Rd.June 5-October 16, 3-7 p.m. (2:30-6:30 p.m. October dates)Columbus Park Market (City Market) (Link)500 S. Central Ave.July 11-September 12; 2-7 p.m.Federal Plaza Market (City Market) (Link)50 W. Adams St.May 16-October 31; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Gary Comer Youth Center Farm Stand (Link)7256 S. Chicago Ave.June 6-August 29, 3-6 p.m.Lincoln Square Market (City Market) (Link)2301 W. Leland Ave.June 6-October 31; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.North Lawndale Market (City Market) (Link)1420 S. Albany Ave.September 5-October 31; 3-6 p.m.PCC Farmers Market (Link)330 N. Lotus Ave.June 6-October 31, 12-5 p.m.SOAR Farmers Market220 E. Chicago Ave.June 6-October 26, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.Andersonville Farmers Market (Link)1500 W. Berwyn Ave.May 10-October 18, 3-8 p.m. (3-7 p.m. September & October dates)Gary Comer Youth Center Farm Stand (Link)7256 S. Chicago Ave.June 7-August 30, 3-6 p.m.Green City Market-Lincoln Park (Link)1817 N. Clark St.May 10-October 25, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.La Follette Park Market (City Market) (Link)1333 N. Laramie Ave.July 12-September 13; 2-7 p.m.Lawndale Market (Link)3750 W. Ogden Ave.June 14-October 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Pullman Market (City Market) (Link)11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.July 5-October 25; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Ravenswood Farmers Market (Link)4900 N. Damen Ave.June 7-October 18, 4-8 p.m.Roseland Market (City Market) (Link)200 W. 109th St.August 30-October 25; 2:30-5:30 p.m.Washington Park Market (Link)555 E. 51st St.June 14-October 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Daley Plaza Market (City Market) (Link)The Longest Running Farmers Market in Chicago50 W. Washington St.May 11 - October 26; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.Argyle Night Market1000 W. Argyle St. (at Sheridan Rd.)July 6-August 31, 5-9 p.m.NEW Austin Market (City Market) (Link)5900 W. Chicago Ave.July 13-September 14; 2-7 p.m.Eli's Cheesecake Farm Stand and Fresh Market6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.June 15-August 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Garfield Park Neighborhood Market (Link)200 N. Kedzie Ave.June 15, July 13, August 17, September 14 & October 19, 3-6 p.m.Green City Market at the Park (Link)3637 N. Clark St.June 15-October 26, 4-8 p.m.Hyde Park Farmers Market (Link)1520 E. 53rd St.June 1-October 26, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.Lincoln Square Thursday Night Farmers Market2301 W. Leland Ave.June 8-October 26 (No market September 7), 4-8 p.m.Low-Line Farmers Market3410 N. Southport Ave.June 1-October 26, 3-7:30 p.m.South Loop Farmers Market1936 S. Michigan Ave.June 15-September 28, 4-8 p.m.Wood Street Farm Stand (Link)5814 S. Wood St.April 20-October 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (1st & 3rd Thursday from June to October, market ends at 6 p.m.)Fresh Beats and Eats Market (Link)2744 W. 63rd St.May 19-October 20, 2-6 p.m.Cyrano's Riverwalk Farmer's Market233 E. South RiverwalkMay 6-October 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Division Street Market (City Market) (Link)30 W. Division St.May 13-October 28; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Eden's Place Farmers Market (Link)4911 S. Shields Ave.June 3-October 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Edgebrook Neighborhood Farmers Market6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.June 17-September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Edgewater Farmers Market5917 N. Broadway St.June 3-October 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Englewood/Anchor House Market (City Market) (Link)76th St. & Racine Ave.July 8-September 16; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.51st Street Community Market (Link)5100 S. Wood St.June 17-October 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.Garfield Park Neighborhood Market (Link)200 N. Kedzie Ave.June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9 & October 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Green City Market - Lincoln Park (Link)1817 N. Clark St.May 6-October 28, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Green City Market - West Loop (Link)115 S. Sangamon St.June 3-October 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Healthy Food Hub at The Quarry Center (Link)2423 E. 75th St.Year-round, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Horner Park Farmers Market2741 W. Montrose Ave.June 3-October 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Lincoln Park Market (City Market)700 W. Armitage Ave.June 3-October 28; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.Northcenter Farmers Market4100 N. Damen Ave.June 3-October 28 (No market June 10), 7 a.m.-1 p.m.PCC Farmers Market (Link)330 N. Lotus Ave.June 17-October 21 (3rd Saturdays), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Plant Chicago Farmers Market (Link)1400 W 46th St.June 3-September 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Pilsen Community Market (Link)1800 S. Halsted St.May 28-October 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Portage Park Farmers Market5400 W. Irving Park Rd.June 4-October 1 (1st, 3rd & 5th Sundays), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.South Shore Farmers Market (Link)79th & South Shore DriveJune 11-October 8, 12-5 p.m.Sunday City Market Bridgeport1000 W. 35th St.July 9-September 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Wicker Park Farmers Market (Link)1425 N. Damen Ave.June 4-October 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.