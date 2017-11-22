Chicago company donates 3,000 Thanksgiving meals

CHICAGO (WLS) --For many, Thanksgiving is about giving back. Chicago-based Levy donates what its team knows best: food.
A food service and restaurant company, Levy regularly feeds thousands across the U.S. at venues like Guaranteed Rate Field.
This week, Levy took over the White Sox's kitchen to prepare 3,000 of those meals free of charge.
The generous donation will provide Thanksgiving feasts at the Chicago Salvation Army and three Ronald McDonald Houses tomorrow.
Despite the massive scale of this project, company president Andy Lansing promised home cooked flavors.
"Everything we make is from scratch. Nothing is from a can, nothing is from a box, nothing is pre-prepared," he said.
Levy's team cooked up 1,400 pounds of Turkey, 850 pounds of mashed potatoes and 850 pounds of sweet potatoes as well to make for a classic feast with 55 gallons of gravy drizzled on top.
This is a national effort for Levy. In Chicago alone, 45 volunteers prepared meals this week "to bring that same world class dining experience to folks who would never be able to experience it," Lansing added.
This year, more Americans will have a reason to be thankful.