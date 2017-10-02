Chicagoan You Need to Know: Armando Vasquez

Armando Vasquez is the co-owner of old-school River West Italian eatery La Scarola. One of the best restaurants in the city - many famous people have dined on the restaurant's classic dishes and their pictures grace the walls here. Vasquez is here to talk about how he's kept the restaurant going for almost 20 years, his very humble beginnings and his new book, "The Walls of La Scarola" - stories about the rich history of his Grand Avenue eatery.
To purchase "The walls of La Scarola," visit:
http://lascarola.com/the-walls/
For more about Vasquez's custom T-shirts, visit:
https://linesclothing.com/about-us/
WEBSITE: http://lascarola.com/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/lascarola
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/lascarola2
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/lascarolachicago/
