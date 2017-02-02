FOOD & DRINK

Chocolate Shamrock Shake added to McDonald's menu

McDonald's is bringing back its iconic Shamrock Shake with a twist. (McDonald's)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
McDonald's is bringing back its iconic Shamrock Shake with a twist.

The fast food chain has added a Chocolate Shamrock Shake to its menu this year. McDonald's says the original mint flavor is mixed with vanilla soft serve and chocolate syrup, then topped with a cherry and whipped cream.

If that doesn't satisfy your sweet tooth, you can also get your minty fix with the original Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Hot Mocha, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Chocolate Chip Frappe with mint sprinkles.

The beverages are only available for a limited time.
