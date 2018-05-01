DISTRACTION

Cinco de Mayo 2018 free and discounted food and drinks

Enjoy food and drink deals on Cinco De Mayo (KTRK)

What better way to enjoy a holiday than to take advantage of free and discounted food and drink. Several national chains are offering Cinco de Mayo specials and freebies. Here's a list.

Baja Fresh
Join the Club Baja mailing list and get a free taco just for signing up. The freebies don't stop there, as you'll also get a special treat on your birthday.

Applebee's
Applebee's announced that it's extending its Dollarita promotion through May 5 and adding a $2 draft Dos Equis promotion. Cheers to that!

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Enjoy $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles all day.

Chuy's
Party at Chuy's with three days of festivities, starting Friday, May 4 and going through Sunday, May 6.

Moe's Southwest Grill
If you're planning a party on May 5, know that if you order by May 1 for 20 or more people, every guest in your party will receive a $5 digital Moe Buck.

On The Border
Enjoy $5 margaritas on May 5.

Pappasito's Cantina
On May 5, join the all-day Cinco de Mayo Fajitas & Margaritas celebration. While supplies last, grab a commemorative keepsake glass when you order a Reserva Rita.

Taco Cabana
Follow your favorite location on Facebook as they post new offers each day leading up to May 5. The restaurants will offer all-day, all-weekend happy hour from May 4-6. Also if sign up for the email list get a free flame-grilled Chicken Fajita Taco for joining.

Tijuana Flats
Become a Flathead and get a free Trio just for joining.

Freebirds World Burrito
Download the Freebirds app and get a regular order of chips and choice of dip with the purchase of an entrée. You'll also earn one point for every $1 spent.
