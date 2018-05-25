FOOD & DRINK

'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend

EMBED </>More Videos

The "cockroach milk" boasts four times as much protein as cow's milk and is packed with essential amino acids. (KABC)

Are you ready to trade in your almond and soy milk for some cockroach dairy?

Experts say a rare milk crystal produced by cockroaches contains human health benefits, and the finding is catching a lot of attention from superfood enthusiasts.

You won't find the rare crystals inside your average house pest because they are only produced by the Pacific Beetle cockroach.

The cockroach milk boasts four times as much protein as cow's milk and is packed with essential amino acids. That may be enough reason for health nuts to make the dairy switch when dipping their cookies in milk.

Discovery of the health benefits from the cockroach milk go back as far as two years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbugsmilksuperfoodhealthdietnutrition
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Food We Love: Linda Yu, Jim Rose talk Sunday pot roast
Smoked rib tips and hotlinks served up at Uncle John's BBQ in Homewood
Craving good ol' American grub? Check out these 3 new spots around Chicago
Extra Course: Uncle John's BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Indiana school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
100 arrested in Chicago raids; daycare used as gun stash house, police say
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge; stepmom arrested
$18,000 worth of candy stolen at McCormick Place
2 shot at Oklahoma restaurant; civilian kills gunman
Rachel Dolezal accused of welfare fraud after race scandal
2 killed in Chicago as Memorial Day weekend begins
Man pleads no contest to raping 5-year-old girl, gets house arrest
Show More
Fleetwood Mac pop-up bar bewitches Chicago
Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact
'TotalBiscuit,' popular gaming critic, dies at 33
Mother charged after daughter, 5, accidentally shot at Lansing party
More News