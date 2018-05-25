Craving good ol' American grub? Check out these 3 new spots around Chicago

Monnie Burke's
1163 W. 18th St., Pilsen
Photo: Monnie Burke's/Yelp
Monnie Burke's is a bar and New American spot founded by the owners of Maya Del Sol in Oak Park and the Pizza Capri mini-chain. It's named after an aunt of the owners who was a social worker who taught at Loyola University and an active participant in Cesar Chavez's labor and civil rights movement for farmers.
The menu at Monnie Burke's focuses on shareable appetizers, like loaded potato strings, smoked salmon toast or roasted cauliflower, and hearty entrees, like a whole roasted fish or a veal chop milanese. There's also steak, pastas, salads and burgers.
And to wash that all down, beverage options include cocktails, like a frozen mango margarita and a smoked black tea old fashioned, along with draft and packaged beers, and more than a dozen wines by the bottle or glass.
Yelp users are excited about Monnie Burke's, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ms Jiji S., who reviewed Monnie Burke's on May 21, wrote, "My husband had the Old Fashioned, and I had the Rare Tea-ki. They were both absolutely delicious! We then ate the Bucatini, which was easily the best pasta I've eaten all year!"
Yelper JT H. wrote, "The real stars are the food and cocktails ... We literally tried half the menu (big group sharing things family-style), and there wasn't an ignorable dish on the table. A must get: the bone marrow."
Monnie Burke's is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Carson's
465 E. Illinois St. (between Mcclurg and Pehtigo courts), Streeterville
Photo: Carson's/Yelp
After 41 years of serving up ribs, barbecue and steak in River North, Carson's has taken its talents to River East.
Although the brick and mortar location has changed, third-generation restaurateur Dean Carson is continuing the family's key principle: to "serve large portions of great food at an honest price," the website explains.
Instead of using liquid smoke or dry rubs, Carson's barbecue ribs, chicken and chops are smoked for hours in a hickory wood-burning pit. Grab a half or full slab of barbecue baby back ribs, half of a barbecue chicken or combine a bit of both with the BBQ Marriage plate. Salmon, shrimp, prime ribs and steak are also on the menu, as are a variety of salads and sandwiches.
As for beverages, Carson's offers nine cocktails, including a cosmo, classic martini, manhattan and old fashioned, more than 30 types of red and white wines, and a selection of craft and domestic beers.
With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, Carson's has been getting positive attention.
Yelper David B., who reviewed Carson's on May 3, wrote, "The ribs, pork chops, steaks and other main dishes were still very tasty, but with the addition of their shrimp cocktail appetizer and beers on tap, the restaurant has only gotten better!"
Eric B. added, "Steakhouse devotees will appreciate the familiarity of high-back booths, but the dark woods, white linens, cushy white chairs and celebrity photos give the split-level dining room and two (yes, two) bars the air of a swank 1970s supper club. ... A live jazz ensemble added to the enjoyment of our visit."
Carson's is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Mordecai
3632 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville
Photo: christopher v./Yelp
Mordecai is a bi-level cocktail bar and restaurant located within Hotel Zachary -- right across the street from Wrigley Field.
It's the latest offering by Folkart Restaurant Management, the team behind renowned cocktail bar Billy Sunday. According to the bar's website, the newcomer features one of the country's largest selections of collectible vintage spirits, with an emphasis on rare whiskey. There's also specialty cocktails, local craft beer and wine.
On game days, Mordecai serves a special menu featuring bar snacks like chicken liver parfait, crab puffs and beer battered cheese curds, plus heftier meals like fish and chips, burgers and bratwursts. Other days the kitchen offers a wider selection of snacks, small plates and entrees.
Yelp users are excited about Mordecai, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Yelper Christopher B., who was one of the first users to visit Mordecai on May 20, wrote, "We enjoyed our dinner here on Friday evening. For a starter, we had the duck and chicken pate which was served with toast. This was simply delicious."
Gina V. added, "The food is amazing and very refreshing. The service is great. The desserts are so yummy, there goes the first day of my diet."
Mordecai is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.