Creative candy creations from Windy City Sweets

Windy City Sweets offers a wide range of candies and sweets. (WLS)

What's the best thing about Halloween? The candy of course!

Are you tired of giving out the same old stuff? A treasure trove of sweet and nostalgic treats can be found at Windy City Sweets in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Windy City Sweets has the candy many remember from their childhood - candy necklaces, penny candy and wax lips. They also have specialized chocolate creations, licorice, fudge and ice cream.

Owners John and Jill Manchester stopped by WCL with some of their sweet treats and they had some fun creations to make at home during the holiday season.

For more information, visit Windy City Sweets:
http://www.windycitysweets.com/
