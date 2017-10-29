Devilishly delicious treats for Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) --Trick-or-treaters need to fuel up before they head out the door. And there are all sorts of spooky treats they can gobble up before Halloween night fun begins. Cookbook author and blogger, The Cooking Mom Amy Hanten (www.thecookingmom.com), visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show off a few fun treats you can create at home.
RECIPES:
Bones and Blood
Ingredients:
1 tube (11 ounces) refrigerated breadstick dough
2 to 3 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning or oregano
1 to 2 teaspoons garlic salt
Warm pizza or marinara sauce
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 375F degrees.
Unroll dough and separate into the 12 breadsticks.
Lay on the cookie sheet.
Cut a 1-inch slit in each end of the dough.
Starting with the inside edge of each strip, fold on a diagonal over itself.
Fold under breadstick to make it looks like bones.
Brush each with a little butter.
Sprinkle with cheese and seasonings.
Bake 10 to 20 minutes or until golden.
Serve warm with pizza or marinara sauce for dipping.
Pumpkin Dip
Ingredients:
1 can (15 ounces) solid packed pumpkin
1 box (3.5 ounces) instant vanilla pudding
1 container (8 ounces) of Cool Whip, thawed
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, plus extra for the top
Preparation:
Mix pumpkin, dry pudding mix and spices together well.
Fold in whipped topping.
Cover and refrigerate for a few hours.
Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top before serving.
Great served with fresh apples slices, ginger snaps, and/or cinnamon graham crackers for dipping.
Ghost Cups
Ingredients:
1 package Oreo Cookies
2 boxes (3.4 ounces each) instant chocolate pudding mix
3 cups cold milk
1 container (16 ounces) whipped topping, divided
1/2 cup chocolate chips
12 to 16 small clear plastic cups (I used 9 ounce)
1 piping bag or large Ziploc bag
Preparation:
Place Oreos in a food processor and pulse until crushed.
You can use a rolling pin to crush them if you don't have a food processor.
In a large bowl, combine cold milk and pudding mixes.
Whisk until well blended. Let sit until it starts to thicken.
Fold about one-third of the whipped topping into the pudding.
Stir until well mixed.
Place a layer of cookie crumbles on bottom of each plastic cup.
Then add a thick layer of pudding mixture on top.
Next, top with a thick layer of the cookie crumbs.
Put the remaining whipped topping in a piping bag or ziplock bag.
Cut end off piping bag or small corner off ziplock bag.
Create ghosts on top of each cup by swirling on whipped topping into a cone shape.
Add 2 chocolate chips to each ghost to make the eyes.
Makes about 12 to 16 ghost cups, depending on the size cup.
Notes:
If making ahead, you can layer cups and cover with plastic wrap up to a day ahead. Then pipe on the ghosts and put on chocolate chips right before serving. These are super cute for Halloween parties or classroom treats!