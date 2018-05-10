FOOD & DRINK

Dos Toros Taqueria brings Mexican fare to the Loop

Photo: Brie G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new West Coast-style taqueria has debuted in the Loop. Located at 300 S. Wacker Dr. (between Van Buren Street and Jackson Blvd.), the new arrival is called Dos Toros Taqueria. It's also the second Chicago location of the restaurant from brothers Oliver and Leo Kremer, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The casual taqueria offers customizable burritos, bowls, quesadillas and taco plates with a choice of protein: chicken, carnitas, carne asada or seasonal vegetables. It also has gluten-free and vegan options. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Dos Toros Taqueria has already made a good impression.

"Dos Toros just opened near my office and I have already had lunch or picked up dinner from them for 3 consecutive days. Look out Chipotle, look out Qdoba, look out waistline," said Matthew K., who reviewed the new spot on May 9. "They really do have some great food and it does have a nice twist (farro as a rice option) on your standard casual dining burrito place."

Yelper Chris M. added, "Got a Chicken Plato and, while all the ingredients were great, what really set it apart was the habanero sauce. It's hard to find a sauce this spicy at these sorts of restaurants, so I'm happy to find a place that serves my food as spicy as I want it. ... Plus, I absolutely love that you can get seats by the window to enjoy the Chicago River while you eat."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dos Toros Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
3 new spots to score burgers in Chicago
Chicago farmers markets guide 2018
'The Chew' co-host Carla Hall in Chicago for James Beard awards
Sweet additions: Here's a taste of Chicago's 3 newest bakeries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 pedestrians struck by driver fleeing Auburn Park traffic stop; 1 dead
New American Airlines gates to open at O'Hare Airport
An inside look at sex trafficking
Supporters pack Trump, Pence rally in Elkhart
Toddler gets stuck inside Palatine laundromat claw machine
2 CPD officers charged with stealing cash, drugs, sharing proceeds with snitches
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made in her murder
Body found along Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights
Show More
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
5th graders push to add extra 'S' to Douglas Park's name
Heart transplant recipient receives diploma in hospital
Package bomb detonates outside Episcopal church in Texas
California Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
More News