FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer with Harpoon Brewery

EMBED </>More Videos

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release a coffee-based beer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Fans of donuts and fans of beer rejoice!

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release their own beer.

The Boston-based brewery is planning to release the beer sometime around late October or early November.

The porter beer will be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts brand coffee and will have a 6 percent alcohol-by-volume content.

This isn't the first time that Dunkin' Donuts has teamed up to produce a beer. But it's expected to be the first time that it will be widely available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddunkin' donutsdonutsbeercoffeeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
French Restaurant Week
Hidden custard and gelato stands make for a sweet surprise
Eli's Cheesecake giving out free slices of 1,000 pound cheesecake at Taste of Chicago Saturday
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago police release body cam video of South Shore police shooting
CVS apologies after Chicago manager calls police on black woman over coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Early deals to check out before Amazon Prime Day
Former Blackhawk Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario
Woman, 59, killed in attempted carjacking in West Humboldt Park
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Show More
Passengers hospitalized after flight plummets almost 30,000 feet
Man charged after firing at officers in South Shore, police say
France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Fla. beach
More News