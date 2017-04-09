FOOD & DRINK

Easter brunch with Meli Cafe

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you?re looking for the perfect brunch getaway, Meli Cafe has three locations around Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 16, 2017. If you're looking for the perfect brunch getaway, Meli Café has three locations around Chicago to help! Chef Juan Esquivel Arias and manager Chris Intzempatzakis stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to demonstrate how to make their White Chocolate Nutella Banana Bread French Toast.

LINKS:

Website: www.melicafe.com
Twitter: @MeliCafeChicago
Instagram: @MeliCafeChicago

RECIPES:

Name of dish: White Chocolate Nutella Banana Bread French Toast

Ingredients:
White Chocolate Banana Bread
2 Eggs
2 mashed ripe bananas
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
1 teasppon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon

cup Nutella
cup pecan
cup white chocolate morsels
1/3 cup sour cream

French Toast Batter
3 eggs
cup flour
1 cup milk
cup half & half
1/8 cup heavy cream
1 pinch salt
teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla paste
teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon triple sec
Preparation:
For Banana Bread:
1. Preheat oen to 350 degrees
2. In a bowl, whisk together dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar, cinnamon)
3. In a separate bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs one by one and mix well. Finally add oil, vanilla, banana, and dry ingredients from previous bowl
4. In pan mix Nutella with banana bread mixture to swirl mixtures and add morsels.
5. Bake 45-55 minutes at 350 degrees.
6. Cool and cut into pieces

For French Toast Batter
1. Add flour and slowly whisk in wet ingredients while leaving eggs last.
2. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients untl smooth

For French Toast
1. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over heat
2. Slice banana bread to preferred thickness and dip in batter.
3. Cook bread on each side until golden brown.
4. Serve with garnish of Nutella, white chocolate morsels, and strawberries.
5. Enjoy!
Related Topics:
foodeasterholidayChicagoLoopWest LoopRiver North
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Windy City Sweets offers Easter treats
Extra Course: Windy City Sweets baskets
Lincoln Park Thai restaurant cooks up home-style food
Extra Course: Dessert at Paula's Thai Kitchen
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 37, wound dozens
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest crash
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
Show More
Blackhawks to play Predators in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
17-year-old Chicago girl killed in Bartlett crash
Daily Herald: Archdiocese of Chicago launching plan to share parish resources
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Sunday is final day for Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place
More News
Top Video
Daily Herald: Archdiocese of Chicago launching plan to share parish resources
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Windy City Sweets offers Easter treats
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video