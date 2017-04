Easter brunch with Meli Cafe

Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 16, 2017. If you're looking for the perfect brunch getaway, Meli Café has three locations around Chicago to help! Chef Juan Esquivel Arias and manager Chris Intzempatzakis stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to demonstrate how to make their White Chocolate Nutella Banana Bread French Toast.Website: www.melicafe.com Twitter: @MeliCafeChicago Instagram: @MeliCafeChicago White Chocolate Nutella Banana Bread French Toast2 Eggs2 mashed ripe bananas2 cups flour1 teaspoon baking sodateaspoon baking powderPinch of saltcup vegetable oil1 cup sugar1 teasppon vanilla1 teaspoon cinnamoncup Nutellacup pecancup white chocolate morsels1/3 cup sour cream3 eggscup flour1 cup milkcup half & half1/8 cup heavy cream1 pinch saltteaspoon cinnamon1 teaspoon vanilla pasteteaspoon nutmeg1 tablespoon sugar1 tablespoon triple sec1. Preheat oen to 350 degrees2. In a bowl, whisk together dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar, cinnamon)3. In a separate bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs one by one and mix well. Finally add oil, vanilla, banana, and dry ingredients from previous bowl4. In pan mix Nutella with banana bread mixture to swirl mixtures and add morsels.5. Bake 45-55 minutes at 350 degrees.6. Cool and cut into pieces1. Add flour and slowly whisk in wet ingredients while leaving eggs last.2. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients untl smooth1. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over heat2. Slice banana bread to preferred thickness and dip in batter.3. Cook bread on each side until golden brown.4. Serve with garnish of Nutella, white chocolate morsels, and strawberries.5. Enjoy!