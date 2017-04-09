Easter brunch with Meli Cafe

CHICAGO (WLS) --Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 16, 2017. If you're looking for the perfect brunch getaway, Meli Café has three locations around Chicago to help! Chef Juan Esquivel Arias and manager Chris Intzempatzakis stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to demonstrate how to make their White Chocolate Nutella Banana Bread French Toast.
RECIPES:
Name of dish: White Chocolate Nutella Banana Bread French Toast
Ingredients:
White Chocolate Banana Bread
2 Eggs
2 mashed ripe bananas
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
1 teasppon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
cup Nutella
cup pecan
cup white chocolate morsels
1/3 cup sour cream
French Toast Batter
3 eggs
cup flour
1 cup milk
cup half & half
1/8 cup heavy cream
1 pinch salt
teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla paste
teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon triple sec
Preparation:
For Banana Bread:
1. Preheat oen to 350 degrees
2. In a bowl, whisk together dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar, cinnamon)
3. In a separate bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs one by one and mix well. Finally add oil, vanilla, banana, and dry ingredients from previous bowl
4. In pan mix Nutella with banana bread mixture to swirl mixtures and add morsels.
5. Bake 45-55 minutes at 350 degrees.
6. Cool and cut into pieces
For French Toast Batter
1. Add flour and slowly whisk in wet ingredients while leaving eggs last.
2. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients untl smooth
For French Toast
1. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over heat
2. Slice banana bread to preferred thickness and dip in batter.
3. Cook bread on each side until golden brown.
4. Serve with garnish of Nutella, white chocolate morsels, and strawberries.
5. Enjoy!