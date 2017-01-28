RESTAURANTS

Eat up during Chicago Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some of the best restaurants around Chicago are getting ready to serve up their best during Chicago Restaurant Week. The annual food festival is guaranteed to leave you stuffed January 27 - February 9, 2017. You can get a taste from over 350 restaurants, each offering three-course lunches or brunches at $22, and three or four-course dinners ranging from $33-$44.

One of the participating restaurants is the fourth concept from Billy Lawless, the Beacon Tavern. It features American tavern fare in an upscale setting located at 405 North Wabash Avenue. Executive Chef Robert Broskey and Sommelier Jon McDaniel visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show what they're cooking up for Chicago Restaurant Week.

Date: January 27 - February 9
Beacon Tavern is participating with special Brunch (Saturday and Sunday), Lunch and Dinner menus
Address: 405 North Wabash - just off the Magnificent Mile. Located on the north side of the river, nestled behind the iconic Wrigley Building.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Brunch and Lunch = $22 | Dinner = $33

For more things to do around Chicago and more information on Chicago Restaurant Week visit choosechicago.com.
