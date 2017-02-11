Eat up during North Shore Restaurant Month

February is for foodies to travel to Chicago's North Shore. The North Shore Restaurant Month features specials at nearly 100 restaurants.
Chefs offer a variety of deals and discounts, including free appetizers or desserts, two for one specials, and more. Among those participating in this year's North Shore Restaurant Month are local favorites Bistro Bordeaux (Evanston), Found Kitchen and Social House (Evanston), Francesca's North (Northbrook), Kaufman's Bagel & Delicatessen (Skokie), Tuscany (Wheeling), Guildhall (Glencoe), State and Main (Glenview) and Bob Chinn's Crab House (Wheeling).
Jackie Sachs from the Chicago's North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau, Executive Chef Nicole Pederson from Found Kitchen & Social House, and Executive Chef John Slack from Bistro Bordeaux visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to share a small taste of the North Shore Restaurant Month.
