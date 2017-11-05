Eat up for National Nacho Day

One of America's favorite snacks has its own holiday to celebrate!
National Nacho Day is coming up on Nov. 6.
The first plate of nachos was served in a restaurant located on the border between Piedras Negras, Mexico and Eagle Pass, Texas. To get in on the fun, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is celebrating with its own nacho concoctions at its five Chicagoland locations. Emily Summers from On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina joined ABC 7 to show off some of the stacked nachos guests can get a taste of for the holiday.
RECIPE: Stacked Nachos
Ingredients:
Tostada Chips
Seasoned Ground Beef
Refried Beans
Queso
Topped with sour cream sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and guacamole.
EVENT:National Nacho Day
Date: November 6, 2017
Hours: All Day (store hours)
Address:
535 N. Lakeview Pkwy.
Vernon Hills, IL
1915 Glacier Park Ave.
Naperville, IL
3050 E. Main St.
St. Charles, IL
1512 S. Randall Rd.
Algonquin, IL
870 N. Meacham Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
foodfoodsnack foodrecipe
