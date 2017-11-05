FOOD & DRINK

Eat up for National Nacho Day

EMBED </>More Videos

One of America's favorite snacks has its own holiday to celebrate! (WLS)

One of America's favorite snacks has its own holiday to celebrate!

National Nacho Day is coming up on Nov. 6.

The first plate of nachos was served in a restaurant located on the border between Piedras Negras, Mexico and Eagle Pass, Texas. To get in on the fun, On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is celebrating with its own nacho concoctions at its five Chicagoland locations. Emily Summers from On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina joined ABC 7 to show off some of the stacked nachos guests can get a taste of for the holiday.

RECIPE: Stacked Nachos
Ingredients:
Tostada Chips
Seasoned Ground Beef
Refried Beans
Queso
Topped with sour cream sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and guacamole.

EVENT:National Nacho Day
Date: November 6, 2017
Hours: All Day (store hours)
Address:
535 N. Lakeview Pkwy.
Vernon Hills, IL
1915 Glacier Park Ave.
Naperville, IL
3050 E. Main St.

St. Charles, IL
1512 S. Randall Rd.
Algonquin, IL
870 N. Meacham Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodsnack foodrecipe
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Grab a milkshake at Conniption in West Town before winter
Cooking Up Change for CPS
Lobster rolls at Merchandise Mart
Extra Course: Side dishes at Luke's Lobster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
3 dead, 19 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video to help students
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
2 woman shot, 1 fatally, in Harvey
American woman jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Show More
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
Rand Paul assaulted in his Kentucky home, police say
Florida State fraternity pledge found dead after party
Illinois sending 150 national guardsmen to Puerto Rico
More News
Top Video
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video to help students
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video