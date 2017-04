Eating healthier at home

Spring is here and bringing all sorts of new, fresh ingredients into the kitchen. And that means lots of new options to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill is a fast-casual restaurant that promotes a healthy lifestyle and alternatives to traditional dishes. Bashir Abboud, Director of Operations at Muscle Maker Grill, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give some tips on eating healthy, and to show off his restaurant's new Fire-Grilled Fish Taco; perfect for the lent season.Fish Taco6 oz. Tilapia Fillet3 each 6" Pressed Flour Tortillas1.5 oz. Diced Tomato0.5 oz. Red Onion1.5 oz. Leafy greens (I.e., romaine, spinach or baby kale)1 oz. Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing1 pinch Fajita Seasoning1 spray Butter Spray- Sprinkle tilapia fillet with fajita seasoning- Spray tilapia fillet with butter spray, place spray side down on grill- Cook tilapia 3 minutes on one side and 2 minutes on the other side, or until cooked through- Separate tilapia into 3 equal pieces- Heat 3 tortillas on grill until workable- Place 1/3 portion of Tilapia onto each flour tortilla distribute greens, tomato and onion evenly- Lightly drizzle Asian Sesame Ginger dressing evenly over the three tacos- Fold in half, plate and enjoy!