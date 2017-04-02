Eating healthier at home

CHICAGO (WLS) --Spring is here and bringing all sorts of new, fresh ingredients into the kitchen. And that means lots of new options to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill is a fast-casual restaurant that promotes a healthy lifestyle and alternatives to traditional dishes. Bashir Abboud, Director of Operations at Muscle Maker Grill, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give some tips on eating healthy, and to show off his restaurant's new Fire-Grilled Fish Taco; perfect for the lent season.
Recipe: Fish Taco
Ingredients:
6 oz. Tilapia Fillet
3 each 6" Pressed Flour Tortillas
1.5 oz. Diced Tomato
0.5 oz. Red Onion
1.5 oz. Leafy greens (I.e., romaine, spinach or baby kale)
1 oz. Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing
1 pinch Fajita Seasoning
1 spray Butter Spray
Preparation:
- Sprinkle tilapia fillet with fajita seasoning
- Spray tilapia fillet with butter spray, place spray side down on grill
- Cook tilapia 3 minutes on one side and 2 minutes on the other side, or until cooked through
- Separate tilapia into 3 equal pieces
- Heat 3 tortillas on grill until workable
- Place 1/3 portion of Tilapia onto each flour tortilla distribute greens, tomato and onion evenly
- Lightly drizzle Asian Sesame Ginger dressing evenly over the three tacos
- Fold in half, plate and enjoy!