FOOD & DRINK

Eli's Cheesecake giving out free slices of 1,000 pound cheesecake with giant cherry pie on top at Taste of Chicago Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Eli's Cheesecake will be cutting a 1,000 pound cheesecake topped with a giant cherry pie at the Taste of Chicago Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Eli's Cheesecake will be cutting a 1,000 pound cheesecake topped with a giant cherry pie at the Taste of Chicago Saturday.

The cake will be cut at noon on the northeast corner of Buckingham Fountain under the Eli's "Big Cake" Tent. The cake will be served free to the public.

Eli's brought a replica of the 1,00-pound cake to the ABC7 studio Saturday morning.

Eli's made the cake with 450 pounds of cream cheese, 70 pounds of sugar, 50 pounds of sour cream, 65 pounds of eggs, two pounds of vanilla, 63 pounds of Eli's Shortbread Cookie Crust, 25 pounds of bittersweet chocolate chips, 100 pounds of old fashioned buttercream icing, 25 pounds of graham crackers, plus 125 pounds of cookie dough and 25 pounds of cherry glaze.

The cake was topped with a cherry pie as a tribute to the celebrity cake cutters: cast members of the musical "Waitress" currently playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtaste of chicagocheesecakeChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Green City Market Chef BBQ
Mabe's Deli debuts in Park Manor, offering sandwiches, salads and more
Dunkin' Donuts introduces Donut Fries for National Fry Day
Lucy's in Humbolt Park conjures nostalgia with classic American fare
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Galewood house fire
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
4 Chicago firefighters hurt in Hegewisch fire
Man arrested after exchanging shots with police in South Shore
Toddler's rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Police: Men pose with guns, crash car going wrong way on LSD; suspects at large
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Show More
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Good Samaritans who saved dangling toddlers in Hermosa speak out
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman
Police warn of attempted strong arm robberies in Humboldt Park
More News