'Eris Brewery And Cider House' Debuts In Irving Park

By Hoodline
A new brewery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Eris Brewery and Cider House, the fresh arrival is located at 4240 W. Irving Park Rd. (between Keeler Ave. & Tripp Ave.) in Irving Park.

This new spot--located in a former church and Masonic temple--features an extensive menu of house-made ciders and beers along with upscale pub food from veteran executive chef Jonathan Trubow (Mrs. Murphy, Sons Irish Bistro).

On the food menu, expect to see dishes such as root vegetable hash in a brown sugar vinaigrette with caramelized pearl onion, and micro greens; braised short-rib with white bean and sausage cassoulet and herb salad; steak frites; and a vegan cobb salad with kale and butternut squash.

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Nunzino P., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Was at the soft opening... No place better to have a cider or beer in Chicago. Food is incredible, and the staff provide a wonderful customer experience. The place is as authentic as they come."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Eris Brewery and Cider House is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-1am, Friday from 11am-2am, Saturday from 10am-2am and Sunday from 10am-midnight.
