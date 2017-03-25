Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Eden's pastry chef talks dessert menu
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1816780" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Extra Course: Eden (WLS)
WLS
By
Steve Dolinsky
Saturday, March 25, 2017 09:20PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's Extra Course, ABC 7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky talked to the pastry chef at Eden in Chicago about new dessert items on the menu.
Related Topics:
food
hungry hound
Chicago
West Loop
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
HUNGRY HOUND
Caterer opens Eden restaurant next door to Chicago facility
Soul Food is plentiful at Ashburn restaurant
Extra Course: Desserts at Dan's Soul Food and Bakery
Al-Sufara in Palos Hills takes no short cuts with their shawarma
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Caterer opens Eden restaurant next door to Chicago facility
Soul Food is plentiful at Ashburn restaurant
Extra Course: Desserts at Dan's Soul Food and Bakery
Meatless burger big hit in California, company to open factory
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
Police: 14-year-old boy shot to death in Austin
Boy, 16, shot in University Village
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Show More
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio used sledgehammers, police believe
Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker
More News
Top Video
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago