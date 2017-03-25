HUNGRY HOUND

Extra Course: Eden's pastry chef talks dessert menu

EMBED </>More News Videos

Extra Course: Eden (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's Extra Course, ABC 7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky talked to the pastry chef at Eden in Chicago about new dessert items on the menu.
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HUNGRY HOUND
Caterer opens Eden restaurant next door to Chicago facility
Soul Food is plentiful at Ashburn restaurant
Extra Course: Desserts at Dan's Soul Food and Bakery
Al-Sufara in Palos Hills takes no short cuts with their shawarma
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Caterer opens Eden restaurant next door to Chicago facility
Soul Food is plentiful at Ashburn restaurant
Extra Course: Desserts at Dan's Soul Food and Bakery
Meatless burger big hit in California, company to open factory
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
Police: 14-year-old boy shot to death in Austin
Boy, 16, shot in University Village
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Show More
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio used sledgehammers, police believe
Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker
More News
Top Video
Rehab center moves patients to new Streeterville facility
Dozens of families displaced after fire at Woodstock apartment complex
Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont
More Video