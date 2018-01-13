  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Extra Course: Lemon Ice at Prairie School

Our Hungry Hound tried a lemon ice at Prairie School. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's Extra Course, ABC7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky tried a drink from Prairie School that uses hand-cranked shaved ice.

Prairie School

326 N Morgan St.
(312) 763-6564
https://www.prairieschoolchicago.com/
