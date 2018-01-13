Today's Top Stories
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Lemon Ice at Prairie School
Our Hungry Hound tried a lemon ice at Prairie School. (WLS)
WLS
By
Steve Dolinsky
Saturday, January 13, 2018 08:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's Extra Course, ABC7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky tried a drink from Prairie School that uses hand-cranked shaved ice.
Prairie School
326 N Morgan St.
(312) 763-6564
https://www.prairieschoolchicago.com/
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
