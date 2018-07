Falcon Eddy's Barbecue debuts in downtown Evanston

Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to downtown Evanston, called Falcon Eddy's Barbecue , is located at 825 Church St. The restaurant says it serves up authentic Texas-style barbecue using high-quality cuts of meat seasoned with dry rubs and smoked with hickory, apple and cherry.Expect menu options like a half or full slab of barbecue ribs served with pickle chips, a half or full chicken, and the Falcon Sampler: brisket, pork shoulder, pulled chicken and sausage served with two sides. Sandwiches and salads round out the menu . The restaurant also caters.Falcon Eddy's Barbecue has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.Elitaniaa G., who reviewed the eatery on July 13, wrote , "Great food! Big portions! Reasonable prices for the quality of the food. If you're hungry and in a rush this is your go to!"And Lawrence C. wrote , "Great no-nonsense barbecue at a reasonable price. The chicken sandwiches are so delicate and soft."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Falcon Eddy's Barbecue is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)