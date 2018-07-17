FOOD & DRINK

Falcon Eddy's Barbecue debuts in downtown Evanston

Photo: Gwynn B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to downtown Evanston, called Falcon Eddy's Barbecue, is located at 825 Church St. The restaurant says it serves up authentic Texas-style barbecue using high-quality cuts of meat seasoned with dry rubs and smoked with hickory, apple and cherry.

Expect menu options like a half or full slab of barbecue ribs served with pickle chips, a half or full chicken, and the Falcon Sampler: brisket, pork shoulder, pulled chicken and sausage served with two sides. Sandwiches and salads round out the menu. The restaurant also caters.

Falcon Eddy's Barbecue has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Elitaniaa G., who reviewed the eatery on July 13, wrote, "Great food! Big portions! Reasonable prices for the quality of the food. If you're hungry and in a rush this is your go to!"

And Lawrence C. wrote, "Great no-nonsense barbecue at a reasonable price. The chicken sandwiches are so delicate and soft."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Falcon Eddy's Barbecue is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
