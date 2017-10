Lincoln Park brunch spot, Batter & Berries, is known for its famous French toast flight.Chef Ken Polk stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to whip up some of his most popular fall dishes including roasted pear French toast and Reese's French toast.The flight of French toast includes a variety of different flavors of French toast such as, strawberry, blueberry, lemon, caramel, and the flavor of the week.2748 N. Lincoln Ave.(773) 248-7710