FOOD & DRINK

Father's Day meals kids can help make for dad

EMBED </>More Videos

How about a Father's day dinner made with lots of love and some pretty delicious ingredients, too. (WLS)

This Father's Day give dad a break from the kitchen. Lots of kids love to help in the kitchen and there are numerous easy-to-prepare recipes that they can help with.

Representatives from Marcel's Culinary Experience in Glen Ellyn joined ABC7's Mark Rivera to demonstrate a recipe kids can make for dad.

Marcel's Culinary Experience has cooking classes for kids and multi-day cooking camps year round.

For more information visit: marcelsculinaryexperience.com

Coconut Ginger Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers
serves 8 as appetizer

Ingredients:
1 lb large shrimp (26-30 count), shelled, deveined
1 can coconut milk, divided

2 T shallot, minced
3 T ginger, minced, divided
3 T lime juice, divided, plus more to taste
1 lime, zested
1/4 cup pineapple juice
1/2 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut lengthwise in 4 pieces
1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped, for garnish

salt and pepper to taste
Bamboo skewers

Method:
1. To medium bowl add half the can of coconut milk, 2 tablespoons shallot, 2 tablespoons ginger, and 2 tablespoons lime juice. Stir to combine and add shrimp. Marinate in refrigerator for no more than 30 minutes.

2. While shrimp is marinating make sauce. To a small sauce pan add remaining coconut milk, 1 tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and pineapple juice. Bring to simmer and cook over low heat, maintaining a simmer, until sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lime zest. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and lime juice. Set aside.

3. Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Place pineapple between paper towels to dry. Remove shrimp from marinade and pat dry. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Once pan is hot, add 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil. Sear shrimp about 2-3 minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Transfer shrimp to plate. Sear pineapple until golden brown, flip and brown on the other side. Transfer pineapple to cutting board. Cut pineapple in 1-2-inch pieces. Skewer shrimp and pineapple on bamboo skewers - either alternating or with pineapple piece in between head and tail of shrimp. If needed, rewarm coconut sauce. Plate skewers, drizzle with coconut sauce and garnish with cilantro.

Note: Prefer to grill? Both the pineapple and shrimp can be prepared on a gas or charcoal grill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFather's Dayrecipeshrimpcooking
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Daily Herald: Palatine's White House Inn
Del Monte vegetable trays recalled in Illinois and other Midwest states
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ opens new location in Lakeview
Hungry for barbecue? Grab ribs, bulgogi and more at 4 new Chicago eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
22 injured, suspect killed in Trenton arts festival shooting
1 of 3 escaped inmates from southeastern Illinois jail recaptured
Man charged with making $1.3 million in fraudulent returns to Walmart
Man wounded in shooting near Grant Park
'Blues Brothers' guitarist Matt 'Guitar' Murphy dead at 88
Lighthouse public art display coming to the Mag Mile
Flyers put up denouncing Aurora's first Pride Parade
Mother, 2 children injured in Burbank hit-and-run
Show More
Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning remains in effect for Cook Co. Sunday
23-foot python swallows woman whole as she gardens
Two girls arrested after several 'disturbances' reported at Six Flags in Gurnee
Man charged in attack on 67-year-old woman on Red Line train
Huntley animal shelter struggles to keep pets cool after AC breaks
More News