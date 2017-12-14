Candy canes and peppermint bark were popular choices as favorite Christmas candy among states, but they weren't the most popular, according to candystore.com.
The most popular Christmas candies were M&M's and Pez, which were each chosen by eight states. Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming love M&M's. Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin chose Pez as their favorite candy.
Candy canes were chosen by seven states: Delaware, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.
California, Kansas, Nevada and West Virginia chose peppermint bark as their favorite Christmas candy.
Skittles, Starbrust and Jolly Ranchers, fruit candies not traditionally associated with Christmas, were chosen by several states each. Florida, Massachusetts, Montana and New York love Skittles. Arizona, Hawaii, Missouri and Oklahoma chose Starbursts. Illinois, Minnesota and Washington D.C. prefer Jolly Ranchers.
North Dakota was the lone state to choose chocolate Santa as their favorite Christmas candy.
