FOOD & DRINK

Foodborne illness linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

A parasitic food borne illness has been linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois. (WLS)

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating an uptick in parasitic foodborne illnesses linked to McDonald's salads.

The IDPH has received reports of 90 cases of cyclosporiasis, a disease caused by ingesting parasites in contaminated food or drink. About one quarter of the cases have been linked to McDonald's salads.

The reported cases started in mid-May. Cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics.

In a statement, McDonald's said it has been in contact with public health authorities and has voluntarily stopped selling salads at impacted restaurants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood poisoningparasitemcdonald'sIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Friistyle debuts in Washington Park area with its own take on loaded fries
New eatery Mini Mott brings signature burger to Logan Square
Costco polish dog fans start petition to get it back on menu
Taste of Chicago 2018 opens Wednesday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area mobbed on 'Pay Your Age' day
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Male sea dragon pregnant at Shedd Aquarium
Death of woman found after Englewood apartment fire ruled a homicide
Recently deported long-time resident of US fights to return to his family
Chicago priests visit migrants living at long-term shelter in Texas
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person, health officials say
Show More
Mom buys wedding dress for waitress who saved son's life
Rauner stirs controversy with conservative base over same-sex wedding
6 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday
Blackhawks trade Marian Hossa to Arizona Coyotes in 7-player deal
More News