Foodborne illness linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating an uptick in parasitic foodborne illnesses linked to McDonald's salads.The IDPH has received reports of 90 cases of cyclosporiasis, a disease caused by ingesting parasites in contaminated food or drink. About one quarter of the cases have been linked to McDonald's salads.The reported cases started in mid-May. Cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, McDonald's said it has been in contact with public health authorities and has voluntarily stopped selling salads at impacted restaurants.